Brooke from Corrie After a shopping trip with his son, Vincent is heartbroken.

Brooke Vincent, who plays Mexx on Corrie, said she was “heartbroken” after a recent shopping trip with her two-year-old son.

Brooke’s toddler is getting ready to start potty training, so his mother brought him shopping for some “big boy underpants” to help him prepare for the next stage.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the actress, who plays Sophie Webster on Coronation Street, was left feeling sad for her eldest kid following the trip.

“Today we went to acquire Mexxs big boy underpants!!” the TV celebrity captioned a photo of them in a shopping mall on Instagram.

I made a big deal about them in the aisle, explaining that these are the clothes that big guys wear!”

She said, ” “When we were done choosing, a couple of ‘larger’ boys went by, and I saw Mexx notice them and grab his new “big” pants from the basket and hold them in the boys’ line of vision.

“They just kept strolling past, completely oblivious!!”

“My heart broke twice over at that moment!” the mother of two added.

I even considered bribing each of the boys £1 to stroll back through and cause a ruckus.

“Let the potty training games begin… any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.”

Brooke, who is also the mother to six-month-old Monroe with Sheffield United footballer Kean Bryan, was instantly inundated with messages of support from her fans.

Kean, on the other hand, merely commented on the post with a stream of sobbing laughing emoticons, laughing at his other half.

Brooke is presently enjoying time with her two sons and has stated that she is unsure when she would return to her role on Corrie.

According to the Daily Star, she said: “I’m just trying to get back to being a mom and get us into a schedule so we can focus on them.

“It’s sort of a family decision, and it’s just good to have that personal time with them without tremendous distractions from what’s been going on.”

She is, however, quite busy with her own business.

Brooke launched Oh So B three years ago, a line of journals and positive planners that provide consumers