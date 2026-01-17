Brook Park Faces Traffic Test With New Browns Stadium

Residents, Planners Discuss Funding and Congestion Concerns Ahead of 2029 Stadium Opening

As the snow settled over Brook Park, Ohio, on January 14, 2026, over 200 residents, local business owners, and officials gathered at an elementary school gym to discuss the traffic implications of the Cleveland Browns’ new stadium. The $82 million project, slated for completion by 2029, promises to revamp local roads, but concerns remain over potential congestion and how it might affect the surrounding community.

The public meeting, jointly hosted by the city of Brook Park and the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA), focused on a detailed traffic analysis. The study, which models the effects of major events and game days on the local infrastructure, revealed mixed findings. While the forecast showed minimal delays for drivers heading to nearby Hopkins International Airport via Ohio 237, the picture was more complex for those using local streets near the stadium. According to NOACA, a surge of as many as 22,000 vehicles could leave the area at once after games, creating a 70% spike in congestion on main roads such as Snow and Brookpark roads. Other local routes would see an uptick of about 16%, and highway ramps are projected to experience a 13% increase in traffic volume.

Grace Gallucci, Executive Director of NOACA, reassured the audience that the region’s robust interstate network was designed for a larger population and could handle the anticipated influx. “There’s going to be some delays, but not a whole lot,” she said. “Our transportation system was built for a much larger population than we actually have.”

Infrastructure Improvements and Funding Challenges

Despite these reassurances, local officials are planning significant infrastructure upgrades to minimize congestion. These include adding dedicated left-turn lanes at Snow Road for drivers exiting I-71, building a new bridge over Engle Road for southbound traffic, and constructing a pedestrian bridge for fans parked off-site. However, these improvements are still pending approval from NOACA’s 48-member board and face funding hurdles that involve a mix of state and federal resources. The Browns are contributing about $12 million towards engineering costs, but most of the funds will come from public coffers.

Brook Park Mayor Edward Orcutt expressed confidence that the city would secure funding from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s $70 million major road projects fund. He also highlighted ongoing discussions with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy to explore federal funding opportunities. Alongside road improvements, the city is also investing in real-time traffic management through the installation of hundreds of traffic cameras, which will monitor congestion and adjust traffic signals accordingly.

While the city is optimistic, not all residents share the same view. A live poll conducted during the meeting revealed widespread anxiety about the potential for traffic gridlock and parking issues, with many worried about the spillover into residential areas and local businesses. One resident expressed excitement for the stadium but admitted to feeling overwhelmed by the traffic projections, saying, “I’m very excited for the stadium coming in, but I am a bit nervous. And I’m seeing all these numbers that are being projected, and it’s making my head spin.”

Despite the concerns, the project is moving forward. The Browns are also eyeing federal funding for a potential new Rapid train station on the western edge of the stadium district, though the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority has made it clear it will not cover the costs. The station, estimated to cost $40 million, remains an uncertain piece of the puzzle. In the meantime, the existing Brookpark Road rail station, located about three-quarters of a mile from the stadium site, is expected to serve many fans and workers.

As the project progresses toward its 2029 completion, city officials, the Browns, and regional planners are working to balance excitement with practical challenges. With key decisions on funding and infrastructure expected soon, the coming months will be crucial in determining whether Brook Park can manage the demands of the new stadium while maintaining its daily life.