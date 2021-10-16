Brits share their ideal Sunday, which includes birdsong and freshly brewed coffee.

Getting up at 8:48 a.m. to the sound of birdsong, the smell of fresh coffee, and a full English breakfast is the ideal Sunday morning.

More than one-third of respondents (37%) chose birdsong as their wake-up music, nearly twice as many as the second most popular option, the sound of rain.

Coffee was rated by 37% of respondents as the best smell to wake up to, followed by breakfast cooking (32%), and hot buttered toast (22%). (22 percent).

And love is still alive and well after lockdown, with half of those polled preferring to spend quality time with their spouse over the weekend, choosing to wake up with them before going for a nice walk.

The study, which included 2,000 adults, attempted to generate a chronology of Brits’ ideal way to end the week.

On a perfect Sunday, though, only 13% of adults would put on their sneakers and get some exercise.

A quarter of people want nothing more than to lie in bed, with a third preferring to watch TV.

Around one-sixth of respondents (14%) said that going straight to the shops on a Sunday morning was their ideal way to spend the day, while 11% said they would enjoy some enjoyable family games.

The classic full English is the most popular meal, picked by 42% of those polled, with men slightly outnumbering women.

One in every four people would choose a plain slice of toast, while nearly a tenth (eight percent) would prefer leftover pizza.

Fresh-cut flowers on the kitchen table were important to 39% of respondents, with sunflowers being the most popular flower.

When it comes to the ideal floral complement, yellow flowers are the most popular (36 percent), closely followed by pink in second place (35 percent).

The color red, which is associated with roses, tulips, and other classic stems, came in fourth on the list of favorite flower colors.

Serenata Flowers, an independent online florist, commissioned the study and collaborated with Karen Haller, a color and design psychology expert.

Karen Haller expressed herself as follows: “It’s no surprise that yellow sunflowers were named the best addition to a Sunday morning by many Brits.

“Their cheerful yellow color is associated with happy emotions.”

