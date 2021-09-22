Brits are being forced to pay hundreds of pounds or cancel vacations due to a new post-Brexit passport restriction.

Many families will be contemplating a long-overdue vacation overseas now that Covid travel restrictions have been lifted.

It might not be as simple post-Brexit, because when traveling to the EU, it’s not just the expiry date that matters; it’s also the issue date.

This means that even if your passport has 12 months left on it, you may be denied travel if it has been more than 10 years after it was issued.

Many frustrated travelers have forced to cancel their vacations or spend hundreds of dollars for a fast track passport as a result of the new requirement.

Simon Calder, travel editor for The Independent, stated on BBC Radio 4’s You and Yours: “It all comes back to Brexit.” If you recall, when we were in the European Union, everything was really simple right up to the transition time.

“If you had a British passport, you could travel to the EU and stay in any of the member states until your passport expired.

“However, your passport must now meet two standards that the European Union has long imposed on other countries, which is where we are now.”

A passport must be valid for at least three months after the date you wish to leave the EU, and it must have been issued within the last ten years, according to the rules.

“Many of us didn’t even notice in January because overseas travel was prohibited, but once trips were permitted again, many individuals examined the expiry date rather than the issue date,” Simon explained.

Individuals were given credit for unused time when renewing their passports until September 2018, which was normally up to ten years and nine months.

“So you may have a passport issued in 2011 that doesn’t expire until 2022,” Simon explained, “but then the law came in, and any non-EU passports are judged to have expired after ten years in the EU.”

