Britney Spears wants the conservatorship to be lifted so that she can have more children.

Britney Spears has requested that her “abusive” conservatorship be lifted so that she can marry and have more children.

During a virtual hearing in Los Angeles, the pop star gave explosive testimony, telling the court that she “deserves” to be free of the legal arrangement that has ruled her life for the past 13 years.

Spears, 39, stated, “This conservatorship is doing me lot more harm than good.” “I’ve worked my whole life and I deserve to enjoy a life. I’m due for a two- to three-year break.”

She described the situation as abusive, and she chastised everyone in charge, particularly her father, Jamie.

Since 2008, when Spears had a series of mental breakdowns, the conservatorship has been in charge of her finances and personal affairs.

Last year, the singer stated that she was “afraid” of her 68-year-old father and that she would not return to the stage while he remained in charge of her estimated £43 million fortune.

Spears informed judge Brenda Penny during her much-anticipated court appearance on Wednesday that she wanted the conservatorship to be terminated without a further medical examination.

Spears believes that the law should be altered and that she should not be placed under conservatorship while she is still able to work and support herself.

Spears, who is engaged to Iranian actor and model Sam Asghari, has expressed her desire to marry and have more children.

Kevin Federline, her ex-husband, has two sons with her.

Spears explained to the court that her conservatorship required her to utilize birth control in order to avoid becoming pregnant.

She expressed dissatisfaction with the quantity of therapy she claims she is obliged to undergo, claiming, “I don’t even believe in therapy.”

Spears said she is still being hounded by the paparazzi, telling the judge speaking to her had been a welcome change from her handlers, who always tell her “no”.

Spears said: “I feel ganged up on and I feel bullied and I feel left out and alone. And I’m tired of feeling alone. I deserve to have the same rights, having a child or any of those things.”

