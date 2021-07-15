Britney Spears wants her father charged for stealing her coffee and hair supplements.

Britney Spears has informed a Los Angeles court that she wants her father punished for allegedly abusing his conservatorship over her, claiming that she was being denied coffee and hair vitamins.

She detailed a variety of issues, including the loss of her hair vitamins and coffee, when she spoke to the court for the second time in less than a month via phone.

A weeping Spears told Judge Brenda Penny, “Mam, that’s not abuse, that’s just f—— cruelty.” “I apologize for my vulgarity, but it is the truth.” Spears demanded that her father be removed from the conservatorship and prosecuted with “conservatorship abuse” after taking a little break to compose herself.

The singer stated that she wanted the complicated legal agreement that governs her life and career to be dissolved without the need for a medical examination, but that her first aim was to remove her father Jamie from his role as conservator while retaining Jodi Montgomery as a co-conservator.

“My father needs to be removed today, and I will be pleased to have Jodi assist me,” she said.

With roughly 60 masked journalists and supporters in attendance, the hearing took place inside a packed courtroom in downtown Los Angeles.

Mathew S Rosengart, the high-powered Hollywood attorney who Spears wants to represent her, was also present.

His appearance is expected to signify a push to end the conservatorship sooner rather than later.

The conservatorship has been in effect since 2008, when Spears, a mother of two, had a series of mental breakdowns. Montgomery is in control of her person, while Jamie is in charge of her estate.

Spears informed the judge on Wednesday that she wanted the courtroom cleared before she spoke, but she then changed her mind and said she would speak publicly.

Samuel Ingham, her court-appointed lawyer who had been in charge when the conservatorship began but resigned after her June 23 statement, interrupted the court to say she was texting him and that she wanted to address the court again.

Before inviting Spears to speak, the court accepted Mr Ingham’s resignation in writing.

“I am here now, your honour, to show you who I want as my counsel and to remove my father,” Spears continued.

She reiterated her intention not to, as she had stated last month.