Britney Spears tells the judge, “I deserve to have a life.”

Britney Spears has requested a judge to terminate her conservatorship, claiming that the court-ordered legal arrangement that governs her life is causing her “far more harm than benefit.”

Since 2008, when she experienced a series of mental breakdowns, the conservatorship has been in charge of the pop star’s finances and personal affairs.

Jamie Spears, her father, has essentially supervised her life and career since then, despite Spears’ 39 attempts to remove him from the position.

Last year, the singer declared that she was “afraid” of Jamie, 68, and that she would not return to the stage as long as he was in charge of her estimated £43 million fortune.

On Wednesday, Spears made a long-awaited virtual appearance in court in Los Angeles, telling judge Brenda Penny that she wants the conservatorship to be terminated without additional medical evaluation.

“This conservatorship is causing me far more harm than good,” she claimed. I’ve worked my entire life and deserve to enjoy a life. I’m due for a two- to three-year break.”

Spears believes that the law should be altered and that she should not be placed under conservatorship while she is still able to work and support herself.

Spears, who is dating Iranian actor and model Sam Asghari, expressed her desire to marry and start a family.

Spears admitted to the court that she needs to use birth control to avoid becoming pregnant.

She expressed dissatisfaction with the quantity of therapy she claims she is obliged to undergo, claiming, “I don’t even believe in therapy.”

I feel like I’m being ganged up on, bullied, and left out and alone. I’m also sick of feeling alone.

Spears claimed that she is continually pursued by paparazzi, and that the judge speaking with her was a nice break from her management, who constantly say “no.”

Judge Penny complimented Spears for speaking up after her testimony, saying, “I certainly am sensitive to everything you stated.” (This is a brief piece.)