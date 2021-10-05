Britney Spears praises #FreeBritney supporters for their support in her fight to get out of conservatorship.

Britney Spears has expressed gratitude to her worldwide army of fans for their efforts to assist her get out of conservatorship.

Members of the #FreeBritney movement have been fighting for years to end the legal agreement that has ruled over the pop star’s life and career since 2008.

When Spears’ father, Jamie, was suspended from supervising his daughter’s finances last week, fans erupted in jubilation outside a court in Los Angeles.

By the end of the year, the contentious conservatorship could be completely ended.

The 39-year-old singer has now expressed her gratitude to her fans, stating that their support brought her to tears.

“#FreeBritney movement…,” Spears tweeted. I’m speechless… because of you folks and your unwavering determination to rescue me from conservatorship, my life is now headed in that path!!!!! I cried for two hours last night because I know my fans are the best…

“I can sense your hearts, and you can sense mine… That much I am certain is correct!!!!!”

Spears, a once-dominant pop singer, hasn’t performed live since 2018 due to a tumultuous relationship with her father.

On a dramatic day in court last week, she won a legal win over the 69-year-old.

Jamie’s involvement in the conservatorship was no longer in his daughter’s best interests, according to a judge.

His legal team had fought the decision.

Mathew S Rosengart, Spears’ newly hired lawyer, delivered on his pledge to take a more active approach to ending the conservatorship, which the singer was placed under after being declared unable to care for herself.

Mr Rosengart told the court that if Jamie kept his job, he would be “extraordinarily distraught.”

A hearing to address the conservatorship’s termination has been scheduled for November.