Britney Spears’ lawyer has requested documentation regarding the singer’s alleged spying.

According to court filings, Britney Spears’ lawyer has ordered that her father hand over all documents and communications relating to the singer’s alleged surveillance.

Jamie Spears, 69, is accused of having his daughter’s conservatorship terminated for selfish reasons, according to Mathew Rosengart, a high-powered Hollywood lawyer who has been representing the pop diva since July.

Jamie is allegedly hoping to avoid being questioned under oath about his role in the complicated legal arrangement that has governed the star’s life and business since 2008.

Jamie was removed from his role as executor of her $60 million (£44 million) inheritance in September after requesting for the conservatorship to be lifted.

Mr Rosengart has accused the older Spears of attempting to avoid answering questions regarding the singer’s alleged surveillance inside her house in fresh legal filings in Los Angeles.

“All documents and communications relating to any recording or listening device in Britney Jean Spears’ house or bedroom, including all documents and communications relating to the decision to place any such recording or listening device, as well as the records of any such recording,” he says.

Britney Spears’ chats with her two sons and boyfriend were allegedly taped, according to the documentary Controlling Britney Spears.

“All of his activities were well within the confines of the authority placed upon him by the court,” Jamie’s former lawyer Vivian Thoreen said in a statement at the time. Britney, her court-appointed counsel, and/or the court were all aware of and consented to his acts.” Mr Rosengart also included a notation to depose Jamie on October 20 in the new legal document, which was made public on Tuesday ahead of a Los Angeles court hearing on November 12.

Last month, Jamie replaced Ms Thoreen with Alex Weingarten. It’s unclear whether he was deposed.

Mr Rosengart also wants to know a lot of details about how his client’s estate is administered.

He wants to know more about the involvement of Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, which used to oversee Britney Spears’ estate.

Jamie’s legal team has long claimed that it was his prudent financial handling of his daughter’s funds that kept her from becoming bankrupt.

Spears, 39, hasn't performed in front of an audience since 2018. In, she announced her engagement to Sam Asghari, a 27-year-old actor and model.