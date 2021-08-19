Britney Spears is being investigated for allegedly striking a housekeeper.

According to KCBS-TV in Los Angeles, Britney Spears is a suspect in a battery investigation by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

During an argument at Spears’ house on Monday morning, one employee claimed to have been struck by the 39-year-old singer.

The employee was not injured in the event, according to KCBS, and deputies did not give any other specifics regarding the altercation.

According to KCBS, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and will file a report with the district attorney’s office. It will next be decided whether Spears will face a misdemeanor battery charge.

The county sheriff’s office was contacted for comment, but no response was received before publishing.

Jamie Spears, Spears’ father, has been involved in a high-profile legal dispute with her over his court-appointed custody of her inheritance. He announced last week that if certain criteria were met, he would step down as conservator.

The uproar over Britney’s conservatorship sparked the “Free Britney” movement, which has gained traction on social media. Fans have called for her to be released from her father’s conservatorship. Framing Britney Spears, a documentary created by the New York Times and published earlier this year, drew even more attention to her case and sparked a public debate on the emotional and mental toll success has on young artists.