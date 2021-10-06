Britney Spears has spoken out against her family’s conservatorship.

Britney Spears has spoken out against her family’s treatment of her conservatorship.

Late this month, the pop star won a crucial legal victory over her father, Jamie, after a Los Angeles judge removed him from his post as her money manager.

Spears’ mother, Lynne, has expressed her support for her daughter throughout the last year, while her sister, Jamie Lynn, has previously defended her silence on the contentious conservatorship.

The singer has been attempting to reclaim control of her life and career for a long time.

On Instagram, Spears, 39, made a dig at her family.

She posted a photo of a woman swimming underwater to assist an unconscious woman lying on a mattress, writing, “This picture is everything to me!!!” It brings tears to my eyes… She is defending her lovely feminine sister!!!!”

“I suggest if you have a friend who’s been in a house that feels incredibly small for four months…,” Spears added, in an apparent reference to the terms of her conservatorship, during which she went on grueling tours. They don’t have a car, a phone, or a privacy door, and they have to work roughly 10 hours a day, seven days a week, and provide gobs of blood weekly with no days off… I strongly advise you to go pick up your friend and get them out of there as soon as possible!!!!!”

Spears also thanked Mathew S Rosengart, her newly appointed lawyer, in the dig directed at her family, which made no specific mention of any people.

“If you’re anything like my family, who says stuff like’sorry, you’re in a conservatorship,’… They’re probably assuming you’re unique so they can f*** with you!!!! Thankfully, I met an incredible attorney, Mathew Rosengart, who has assisted me in changing my life!!!!”

In July, Lynne, 66, stood by her daughter in the midst of her acrimonious court battle with Jamie, 69, saying she is capable of looking after herself and should be allowed to choose her own lawyer.

Jamie Lynn, 30, was publicly chastised by Spears that month.

“I don’t like that my sister turned up at an awards event and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!!,” she posted on Instagram. My so-called support system caused me a great deal of pain!!!!”

