Britney Spears has reactivated her Instagram account less than a week after deactivating it.

The pop sensation said that she will be taking a break from social media to celebrate her engagement.

Spears, 39, announced earlier this month that she and her long-term lover, Sam Asghari, 27, will marry.

The singer vowed she wouldn’t be gone long when she deactivated her Instagram account last week, and she has kept her word.

Her debut post was a pair of selfies taken in Palm Springs, one in black-and-white and the other in color.

“Some images from my weekend break to celebrate my engagement with my… holy s***… FIANCE… FIANCE… FIANCE… FIANCE… FIANCE… FIANCE… FIANCE… FIANCE… FIANCE… FIANCE… FI I still can’t believe what I’m seeing!!!! I couldn’t stay away from Instagram for too long, so I’m back!!!! “PSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS

Spears is embroiled in a high-profile and protracted legal struggle against the conservatorship that has ruled over her life and business for the past 13 years.

Jamie Spears, her father, filed a petition to end the complicated legal arrangement earlier this month.

That happened after he was under a lot of pressure to leave his position as executor of his daughter’s estate.

A hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled for next month in Los Angeles.

Spears has been dating Iranian-born actor and model Asghari for about five years.