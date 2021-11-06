Britney Spears’ former business manager claims that the singer’s bedroom was bugged.

According to court filings, Britney Spears’ former business manager has denied illegally recording her chats or dictating her medical treatment.

The star’s lawyer has filed a motion for a comprehensive accounting of her 11-year engagement with the conservatorship, which Lou Taylor, CEO of Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group, is challenging.

In a court petition, the business executive claimed that her company submitted regular accounting without the star’s objection.

Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, said that the singer was taken advantage of and that those paid to secure her money failed.

Spears’ private discussions in her bedroom were allegedly bugged, and her medical procedures were allegedly supervised.

Tri Star has disputed that anyone at the company has acted inappropriately.

“No one at Tri Star has ever had any control over Ms Spears’ medical treatment,” according to the lawsuit.

“At Tri Star, no one has ever proposed that Ms Spears’ electronic communications be monitored.

“At Tri Star, no one has ever had the power to approve security standards.” Nobody at Tri Star knows about the covert electronic monitoring equipment in Ms Spears’ room.

“No one at Tri Star has ever received any money linked to Ms Spears or her Estate that is not fully shown in the accountings filed or will be submitted in this action,” the statement reads.

The petition did not address claims that Spears, 39, was informed she couldn’t go on vacation and had her expenditures restricted.

According to Tri Star’s lawyers, the corporation was not engaged in the conservatorship’s formation in 2008 and only began working with the artist in 2009 for her Circus tour.

Tri Star said it achieved a smooth transition out of conservatorship in 2020 by giving a complete set of records.

Mr. Rosengart, who took over as Spears’ lawyer in July, has taken a strident stance in his efforts to end the convoluted legal arrangement that governs the pop star’s life and business.

Jamie Spears, Spears’ father, was stopped from supervising her finances in September and is pushing for the conservatorship to be terminated immediately.

Mr Rosengart claims Jamie, 69, is trying to escape being held accountable for his role in his daughter’s life.

A hearing on the conservatorship has been scheduled for November 12, at which time a Los Angeles court could decide whether or not to continue the arrangement.