Britney Spears’ father resigns as Conservator, claiming that the “public battle” is not in her best interests.

According to paperwork filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has agreed to step down as her conservator.

After a judge approved Britney Spears’ request to be permitted to pick her own counsel, which she did last month with Mathew Rosengart, the singer’s new representation filed a request that her father be removed from the case and publicly proposed that he resign.

“We are relieved that Mr. Spears and his counsel agreed in a filing today that he must be removed. It is Britney’s vindication,” Rosengart said in a statement.

“However, we are disappointed by their continued disgusting and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others,” according to Rosengart’s statement. “We look forward to continuing our thorough investigation into Mr. Spears’ and others’ actions over the previous 13 years, during which he pocketed millions of dollars from his daughter’s inheritance, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’ sworn deposition in the near future.”

In court records, an attorney for Jamie Spears stated that there are “no genuine grounds for suspending or removing” him, but that he has chosen to resign due to his “public struggle with his daughter.”

“Under Probate Code section 2650, there are no actual grounds for suspending or dismissing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate. And it is very arguable whether a change in conservator is in Ms. Spears’ best interests at this time,” according to the lawsuit.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.