Britney Spears’ father has filed a petition to remove her conservatorship.

Britney Spears’ father has filed a petition to dissolve the conservatorship over his daughter’s life and career, which has been in place since 2008.

Jamie Spears, the conservator of his daughter’s estate, made a shocking step when he declared “recent occurrences” made him wonder if she still required a court to handle her affairs.

“Ms Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship,” according to the filing in a Los Angeles court.

“She wants to be able to make decisions about her own medical care, such as when, where, and how frequently she receives treatment. She wants to be in charge of the money she has earned through her job and spend it without oversight or supervision.

“She wants to be allowed to marry and have a child if she wants to. In other words, she wants to live her life without the restrictions of a conservator or a court order.”

Spears, 39, has spoken in front of the court twice in recent months, calling the conservatorship “abusive” and demanding that her father be removed from his position.

Jamie’s lawyers claim that he has always desired the best for his daughter.

“As Mr Spears has stated time and time again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter,” the filing continued. Mr Spears feels that if Ms Spears wants to end the conservatorship and believes she is capable of managing her own life, she should be given that opportunity.”

After a series of mental breakdowns, Spears was placed under conservatorship – a complicated legal structure normally intended for the elderly or infirm – in 2008.

She hasn’t performed since 2018, and she told the court she wouldn’t do so while her father remained conservator.