Britney Spears’ father has been removed from the star’s guardianship.

A judge in the United States has ordered Britney Spears’ father to be removed from her conservatorship.

During a tense hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, Judge Brenda Penny declared Jamie Spears’ continued control of his daughter’s assets was “untenable.”

The 69-year-old was ordered to hand over the appropriate paperwork to John Zabel, a certified public accountant who has been appointed as the singer’s 60 million dollar (£45 million) estate’s temporary conservator.

Jamie’s legal team had fought his ban vehemently, insisting that terminating the complicated legal agreement was the better option.

The judge, however, agreed with Spears’ lawyer that it was in the star’s “best interests” for her father to be removed.

Jamie’s continuous involvement was deemed “toxic” by the court.

The action is the most recent big step in the singer’s efforts to break free from the contract that has governed her life and career since 2008.

Members of the #FreeBritney movement, a global collection of supporters who have long advocated for the conservatorship to be lifted, are expected to applaud the judge’s decision.

Following months of fast-paced changes in what was previously a staid and slow-moving case, a decision on the termination could be made before the end of the year.

Jamie stood down as his daughter’s personal affairs supervisor in 2019, but he kept control of her finances.

Jodi Montgomery is still the singer’s personal conservator.

Jamie, who announced his retirement in August, has slammed his daughter’s choice of replacement.

Mr Zabel, a certified public accountant, was unqualified, according to his lawyer, Vivian Thoreen.

She cited an alleged failed business deal in which Mr. Zabel allegedly lost “one million dollars of his own money in a fake real estate enterprise.”

The older Spears had stated again that he wanted the conservatorship to be lifted.