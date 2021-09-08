Britney Spears Declares Victory, and Fans Rejoice as Her Father Abandons Conservatorship.

Fans of Britney Spears rejoiced on Tuesday as her father petitioned a judge to end her tumultuous conservatorship.

According to NBC News, Jamie Spears claimed in a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court that his daughter’s condition has altered “to such an extent that grounds for installation of a conservatorship may no longer exist.” Britney was “entitled to have this Court now carefully evaluate whether this conservatorship is no longer warranted,” according to the elder Spears.

Despite the fact that Britney Spears had not publicly commented on the petition as of Tuesday evening, her lawyer Matthew Rosengart stated in a statement that the filing “represents a huge legal triumph as well as vindication” for Spears. He promised that Jamie Spears would not be able to “escape accountability and justice” as the “probe into financial mismanagement and other matters” would continue.

Many of the singer’s admirers, many of whom had long campaigned for the end of the 13-year conservatorship as part of the “Free Britney” movement, reacted positively to the news on social media.

“I’m ecstatic for Britney! @billyvisions_ tweeted, “I hope this is legit and everything goes smoothly.”

@RohitaKadambi tweeted, “Britney, you’re free.”

“You guys, Britney is so close to becoming free,” Matt “Lucky” Yates, who plays Archer, took to Twitter.

Ashley Ray, a writer and comedian, tweeted that she was “celebrating my freedom today as well as Britney’s.”

Grant Stern, a writer, tweeted, “Glad Brittany Spears is getting her freedom back.”

On Twitter, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) tweeted an article about Jamie Spears’ petition with the statement, “#FreeBritney has the momentum.”

