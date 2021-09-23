Britney Spears’ conservatorship will be the subject of a new Netflix documentary that will “reveal secrets.”

In a new documentary, Netflix promises to reveal the mysteries behind Britney Spears’ conservatorship.

Britney vs Spears will premiere on Netflix on September 28th, the day before the latest court hearing regarding the contentious legal arrangement that controls her life and fortune.

The documentary’s teaser suggests a private leaked report from a source close to the conservatorship.

“Britney has never had someone she could trust, not her mother, nor her father,” one character says in the teaser.

“Britney had a dread that her family would come in and steal everything,” another adds.

After a series of mental breakdowns, Spears, 39, was placed under conservatorship – a legal arrangement generally reserved for the elderly or infirm – in 2008.

Despite her protests, her father, Jamie, has been in charge of her estate.

Britney vs Spears raises the question of why the artist is still bound by the contract.

“Can you tell me what was going on inside the conservatorship? And, if she was ‘OK,’ why was she still in one?” a voiceover wonders.

According to the documentary, Jamie, 69, and the lawyers involved in the case have “financial incentives.”

“Britney made a lot of money for other people,” the narrator continues.

Erin Lee Carr, a filmmaker from the United States, directed Britney vs Spears. It’s unclear whether the pop artist was involved in the documentary or not.

It’s not the first documentary to look into what’s been called the world’s most famous conservatorship.

Framing Britney Spears arrived earlier this year and is credited with bringing the case to the attention of a wider audience.

Spears made international news in June when she gave emotional judicial evidence in which she labeled the conservatorship “abusive” and demanded that it be abolished.

Britney Spears’ lawyer claimed in a court filing on the same day that Netflix released the teaser for Britney versus Spears that she still believes the conservatorship should be lifted.

That followed Jamie’s surprise move earlier this month, in which he requested a judge to consider ending the arrangement.