Britney Spears celebrates a legal triumph by posting nude images on Instagram while on vacation.

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Thursday to share a series of naked photos while on vacation in the Pacific, celebrating a historic legal victory over her father.

The 39-year-old, who accompanied her fiancé Sam Asghari on the trip, covered her modesty with pink flower emojis and captioned the photo, “Playing in the Pacific never damaged anybody.”

Meanwhile, Spears was seen topless in the ocean and sunbathing on a boat with Asghari in a separate video posted only moments before.

Following a long-running and well-publicized legal struggle, the singer rejoiced after her father Jamie was removed from his role as her money manager by a judge in Los Angeles.

Mr Spears, who has a tumultuous relationship with his daughter, was outspoken in his opposition to his removal from the conservatorship, which he had held for 13 years.

Judge Brenda Penny, on the other hand, decided that his involvement was no longer in the best interests of the star, and that the conservatorship may now be terminated before the end of the year.

Both the artist and her vast fan base were ecstatic about the decision.