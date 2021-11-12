Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatorship could come to an end today.

For the #FreeBritney movement, Friday is a watershed moment.

Judge Brenda of the Los Angeles County Superior Court will hear arguments on Friday to determine if Britney Spears’ conservatorship should be lifted.

In June, Spears requested the court to remove her 13-year conservatorship, calling it oppressive and traumatizing.

The 39-year-old claims she was compelled to take medication and contraception against her choice, as well as forced to work.

Judge Penny had suspended Spears’ father, James “Jamie” Spears, as her conservator for a month when her lawyer Mathew Rosengart submitted the official motion for termination.

The judge did not find James Spears guilty of any wrongdoings, instead citing the “toxic environment” as the reason for her decision.

For the first time since 2008, Spears will have medical and financial liberty if the judge grants her motion on Friday.

Outside the courthouse, fans and supporters of #FreeBritney are expected to rally for the singer’s release.

“Britney Spears has been denied basic human rights for more than 13 years using a legal tool intended for disabled individuals,” the group wrote on its website ahead of the hearing in Los Angeles.

The hearing will take place at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles at 1:30 p.m. PT.

Britney Spears flaunts a #FreeBritney tee ahead of her conservatorship hearing.

Hours before a judge would rule on Britney Spears’ conservatorship, she wore a “#FreeBritney” t-shirt.

Spears’ fiancé, Sam Asghari, shared a video on Instagram on Thursday of the duo wearing #FreeBritney merch while singing “Work Bitch,” Spears’ 2013 single.

The phrases “It’s a human rights movement” are also printed on the shirts.

