Britney Disco will perform in Liverpool to commemorate the singer’s liberation.

To commemorate Britney Spears’ liberation, a Britney Spears-themed club night is coming to Liverpool.

The pop artist was released from a conservatorship she had been under for the previous 13 years last Thursday, calling it the “greatest day ever.”

With Britney’s 40th birthday approaching next month, Liverpool’s Camp and Furnace is throwing a large party in her honor.

Britney’s Disco is a night dedicated to the greatest pop princess, with her biggest hits, most famous music videos, collaborations, influences, and style all on the menu.

The concert will take place on Saturday, November 20th, and will feature live performances by a singer and dancer, as well as hits such as Baby One More Time, Circus, Crazy, Toxic, Gimme More, Womanizer, and Oops!

…I Did It Again, Work B*tch, Piece Of Me, If U Seek Amy, Lucky, Me Against The Music, Stronger, and Boys are among the songs on the album.

“Come celebrate all things Britney Spears,” Camp and Furnace director Paul Speak said. Along with our live entertainers, we’ll have a 2000s disco and themed cocktails, and guests are invited to dress up.

“Those wanting to celebrate the princess of pop regaining control of her life and turning the big 4-0 will be treated to music video moments and major visual surprises.”

Visit Camp and Furnace Britney Disco for additional information and tickets, which start at £10 plus a £1 booking fee.