British travelers should be aware that the airport in Spain has reopened after being closed.

The lava flow from a volcano on a Spanish island has persisted, although the island is still open to tourists.

The volcanic eruption in La Palma, Canary Islands, began on September 19 and has prompted the evacuation of almost 6,000 people.

Farmers are fighting to keep the remnant banana crops irrigated after lava flows devastated roads and water pipes, destroying 946 dwellings and damaging over 100 more.

Travel advice for Portugal, Spain, France, Dubai, and other countries is updated by the Foreign Office.

On Tuesday, the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (Involcan) warned that the volcano’s activity had become “explosive, with dropping pyroclasts and bombs.”

A video published the night before by the institute showed a slab of molten rock colliding with a wall more than a kilometer from the vent, indicating explosive activity.

The volcano has emitted at least 250,000 tons of sulphur dioxide and 35 million cubic meters of magma, according to Involcan’s calculations.

After the surrounding cone collapsed again on Monday, pictures recorded the thicker lava that emerged from the main vent in greater amounts.

Experts are monitoring to see if the lava will follow the path of past flows or expand into other places, spreading the havoc.

Since last Friday, the lava has been sliding to the Atlantic Ocean after wandering for six kilometers. By Tuesday, a peninsula that had been growing had added 30 hectares to the island, or the equivalent of 42 football fields.

Raul Camacho, the island’s tourism chief, said on Tuesday that the island remained open to guests, urging them to keep coming despite the eruption since their spending is required to help the economy recover.

He described La Palma as “a safe island with life, where children go to school and the baker delivers bread every day.”

He went on to say that the eruptions have harmed around 10% of the island.

“Life is normal in the rest of the island,” he remarked.