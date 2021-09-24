British citizens are being told to “go on” despite supply shortages ranging from gas to fried chicken.

According to the Associated Press, officials have advised British citizens to “go on as usual” amid supply constraints.

A supply chain constraint has resulted from a scarcity of truck drivers driven by a variety of circumstances, including Brexit and the coronavirus outbreak. Fast-food businesses such as McDonald’s and KFC have also run out of menu staples such as milkshakes and fried chicken.

According to the Associated Press, energy companies are restricting gasoline supplies and closing pumps at gas stations, although officials are urging customers not to panic-buy gasoline.

“The advise would be to go about your business as usual,” Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps said on Friday.

Despite the warning, lines of cars gathered at some gas outlets across the United Kingdom as drivers prepared for the worst.

Concerns about the disruption are growing, therefore the haulage industry is urging the government to relax immigration laws and hire more European drivers to avoid Christmas turkey and toy shortages.

The government is opposing this shift and is scrambling to recruit more Britons into truck driving, which has traditionally been regarded as an undervalued and underappreciated profession.

Laurence Bolton, general director of the National Driving Centre, a family-owned school for truck drivers in the London neighborhood of Croydon, remarked, “Driving isn’t perceived as a 21st-century sexy job.”

However, this is beginning to change. Since the United Kingdom’s pandemic restrictions were eased earlier this year, Bolton’s school has seen a 20 percent increase in applicants, with bus drivers, laid-off hospitality workers, and even former airline pilots seeking to retrain as truckers, a suddenly in-demand and increasingly well-paid occupation.

Stephen Thrower, 31, who works as a van driver but is learning to drive trucks, said, “It opens up the potential.” “It’s more of a life job.”

Bolton rattled off the components that have led to a trucking problem as a trainee driver practiced reversing a massive rig between orange cones in the school’s asphalt lot. Following Britain’s exit from the European Union, several European workers returned home. The British government fixed a loophole that many drivers took advantage of to reduce their tax bills. COVID- For months, 19 lockdowns interrupted driver testing, halting the supply of new trucks.

The United States and Germany, for example, are both experiencing a driver shortage. However, the United Kingdom has had a difficulty.