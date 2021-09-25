British citizens are advised not to travel to Spain since the airport has been forced to close.

The airport on La Palma, a Spanish island, has been forced to close.

Flights to and from the Spanish island of La Palma have been canceled due to an ash cloud resulting from a week-long volcanic eruption.

Aena, the operator of La Palma Airport, stated on Twitter that aviation travel had been halted “due to the accumulation of ash” in the air.

“At this time, the La Palma airport is closed due to ash accumulation,” they stated.

“All of the Canary Islands’ airports are still operational. Flights to La Palma, La Gomera, Tenerife Norte, and Tenerife Sur have been suspended by some airlines.”

Other airports in the Canary Islands, according to the business, are still operational.

La Palma is one of the seven Atlantic Ocean islands that make up the Spanish archipelago.

On La Palma, which has a population of roughly 85,000 people, the volcanic eruption that began last Sunday is the first in 50 years.

The eruptions’ severity has risen in recent days, forcing the evacuation of three more settlements on the island. Nearly 7,000 people have been forced to flee their homes.

On Friday, emergency teams withdrew from the volcano after explosions spewed molten rock and ash across a large area.

Hundreds of buildings on the island’s western side have been destroyed by lava flows.

“On Sunday, September 19, 2021, at approximately 15.15 local time, a volcanic eruption occurred on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma,” according to the UK Foreign Office. Los Llanos de Aridane, Tazacorte, and El Paso’s immediate surroundings have been evacuated.

“If you live in an affected area, you should follow local authorities’ recommendations, especially Cabildo de La Palma’s social media updates.

“If you are going to visit the island in the near future, you should contact your tour operators / airlines.”