British Airways has made significant changes to its flight schedule.

In-flight announcements have undergone a significant modification at British Airways.

The airline has instructed pilots and cabin workers to avoid addressing customers as “ladies and gentlemen” in onboard announcements and instead use gender-neutral words.

According to The Mirror, the airline has chosen to drop the greeting in order to “guarantee that all our customers feel welcome when traveling with us” and to highlight “diversity and inclusiveness.”

The switch from gender-specific to gender-neutral terminology aligns the airline’s announcements with those made in airports, which has been lauded by many online.

Details of the four-day bank holiday to commemorate the Queen’s Jubilee have been revealed, according to The Telegraph. BA’s recent decision is thought to have been influenced in part by a shift in its customer base.

“We value diversity and inclusiveness,” a BA representative stated, “and we’re committed to making all of our customers feel welcome when they fly with us.”

The airline is following in the footsteps of a number of other airlines in adopting more inclusive wording.

Last month, Air Malta announced that terms like “welcome, ladies and gentlemen” would be phased out in favor of “welcome, all travellers.”

The airline said in a statement that employees are now encouraged to refer to passengers as “guests” and other more universal terminology to help trans, non-binary, and intersex persons feel more at ease.

When it looked to change in 2017, Transport for London (TfL) was one of the first major travel corporations to drop the word “ladies and gentlemen” in favor of more inclusive greetings.

After campaigners, notably those from the LGBT organization Stonewall, fought for the change, stating that while “ladies and gentlemen” was “nice,” it was “outdated” and “belonged to yesterday,” the decision was made.

On social media, many individuals have hailed BA’s move, with one Twitter user calling it a “step in the right direction.”

“I am quite thrilled with ‘good day, everyone,'” said another, praising the move. It’s a lot friendlier, and it makes everyone feel at ease.”