Bristol De Mai is on track to win the Betfair Chase for the fourth time at Haydock.

Bristol De Mai is aiming for a record-tying fourth victory in the Betfair Chase on Saturday afternoon at Haydock Park.

After being among the nine entries for Saturday’s Grade One feature on Merseyside, trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies insists his 10-year-old is “in terrific shape.”

Bristol De Mai has won the Betfair three times in the last four seasons (2017, 2019, and 2020), and if he wins again on Saturday, he would join the great Kauto Star, who was commemorated for his achievement with a statue at Haydock, as the only horse to win the extended 3m1f race four times.

The grey has won five races in six starts at Haydock.