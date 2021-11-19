Bristol De Mai has a chance to win the Betfair Chase at Haydock Park.

With a record-equaling fourth victory in the Betfair Chase (Registered as The Lancashire Chase) (GBB Race) (3pm) on Merseyside this afternoon, he can cement his status as a Haydock hero.

Nigel Twiston-Davies’ grey has five wins from six starts at the Merseyside track, and he can equal Kauto Star’s record of four victories in the Grade One feature at Haydock Park.

He’ll have to fight off some excellent younger challengers, including Henry De Bromhead’s, who finished second in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, and fellow Haydock course and distance winner. But he flourishes in this race, on this track, and at this time of year, and he might once again lead them in a merry dance under regular rider Daryl Jacob.

He was hauled up on his most recent appearance in the Randox Grand National at Aintree Racecourse in April, but he has since had a break, and connections are optimistic about his chances at Haydock.

Even though he prefers softer ground, the expected noticeably improved terrain he’ll experience at Haydock shouldn’t be an issue.

He’s won on good ground before, including his second Betfair Chase victory in 2018, when he defeated Native River and Might Bite, who had finished first and second in the Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival the previous season.

While A Plus Tard and others will no certainly beat Bristol De Mai later in the season and at places like Prestbury Park, Twiston-Davies’ popular grey can bring the house down at Haydock with a fourth triumph.

Dan Skelton’s stable is on fire right now, and in the Grade Three Betfair Exchange Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race), he might land another huge Saturday prize (2.25pm).

Last season, the six-year-old won a good 2m4f handicap at Uttoxeter and ran some good races in loss throughout the remainder of the season. He’s still looking for ways to improve, and having increased his distance to three miles for the first time, he should be in the firing line.

He should be in better shape for his recent comeback to action at Aintree, where he can win. “The summary has come to an end.”