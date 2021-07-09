Bringing a popular item to Formby Beach might result in a £400 fine.

On bright days, Formby Beach attracts a large number of people.

Its magnificent sand dunes run for kilometers, with hundreds of acres of woodland beside it, and it is frequently referred to as one of the country’s best beaches.

When the weather is fine, day-trippers from all around gather to Formby.

You’ll find all you need to know about visiting Formby Beach on this page.

Visitors have been cautioned that bringing one illegal item to the beach could result in a hefty charge.

Visitors are required to take litter home or use the enormous car park receptacles, according to the National Trust, which owns the site.

They must also refrain from bringing barbecues to the beach or starting fires anywhere on the property.

“Together we can help safeguard the amazing animals here at Formby’s natural haven,” says a National Trust Formby Facebook post.

“I appreciate your help.”

Sefton Council may levy a £400 fine on anyone who brings a BBQ to Formby Beach.

Barbecues are completely prohibited, according to the council, due to the risk of fire, accidents caused by discarded grilling kits, and potential habitat damage.

Last summer, a young boy’s foot “melted like wax” in a BBQ mishap at the beach, rendering him momentarily unable to walk.

Will Tyler, nine years old, required a skin transplant after stepping on scorching sand near a disposable grill.