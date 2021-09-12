Bring Your Dumpster, according to a Realtor’s brutally honest $25K home listing.

A $25,000 Iowa property has gone on the market with an unflinchingly honest listing summary in the aim of attracting a buyer.

When an unusual Keokuk home with creaky floorboards, weeds creeping into the home, and “lots of leaks” went on the market, listing agent Laura Bailey said she had to come up with a novel approach to market it.

On paper, a nearly 1,800 sqft, three-bedroom, one-bathroom property listed for $25,000 may appear to be the ideal passion project for someone willing to do some work.

According to Realtor, a real estate listing website, the owners informed Bailey they needed to sell the house quickly.

Bailey took an unconventional approach, pointing out the defects in the house with a sense of humour.

“If you appreciate the outdoors, you will adore the missing windows, enabling a nice air to flow through the property, saving on energy bills,” the frank review on Zillow began.

“If you like horror movies and the supernatural, you’ll love the creepy feel this house has with all the creaky boards, cold walls, and the haunted exterior look with broken siding, weeds growing into the house, and save time scraping off the lead-based paint because half of it is missing,” the ad continued.

“If you enjoy sleeping to the sound of running water, this basement has lots of leaks. The kitchen is perfect for a buyer who does not enjoy cooking; the owner removed the appliances and the floor, but left pots and pans behind in case you change your mind.”

“If you think someone else’s trash is another person’s treasure, then bring your dumpster, for they left all of their crap behind for you,” the candid description of the house concluded.

Bailey explained that she came to the decision to pursue the unconventional method with the help of her teenage children.

[The owner] really needed it to sell very quickly,” she told Realtor, a real estate listing website. “I have to do something with this listing, and I don’t know what to do,” I told my teenagers as we sat there.

The property has received a lot of attention as a result of her solution. This is a condensed version of the information.