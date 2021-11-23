Brian Williams refers to the QAnon supporters in Dallas who are waiting for JFK Jr. as a “Circus of Lost Souls.”

During a piece titled “Delusion in Dallas,” ‘The 11th Hour’ host Williams focused on the dozens of QAnon supporters who had congregated once again at Dealey Plaza, the site of John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

During the episode, Williams advised viewers to avoid sympathizing with “cult members” or “conspiracy theorists,” instead focusing on the Kennedy and Bessette families.

Bobby Kennedy and JFK Sr. were both slain, while John F. Kennedy Jr. perished in an aircraft crash in 1999.

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, the younger Kennedy’s wife, and Lauren Bessette, his sister-in-law, both killed in the plane disaster.

“They lost their modern-era patriarch, the President of the United States, his brother to assassination, and the President of the United States’ son to a plane disaster,” Williams added.

“Let us also remember the Bessette family, who lost two daughters in the plane tragedy [and]it is something you cannot get over.”

“You learn to get up the following day and the next day and, hopefully, continue to live some sort of a life.” After such a tragic loss, the Kennedy and Bessette families deserve our respect and sympathy.

“They do not deserve the circus of lost souls that is now strewn across the sacred ground of American presidential history.”

"They do not deserve the circus of lost souls that is now strewn across the sacred ground of American presidential history."

Williams' remarks come as QAnon members in Dallas awaited JFK Jr. to identify himself and declare Donald Trump the true President of the United States, which he did earlier this month.

Despite the failure of the prediction, dozens of QAnon supporters staged a candlelight vigil for JFK Sr. later that evening.

For the 58th anniversary of JFK’s assassination, the group arranged the candles in the shape of the letter Q and uploaded photos and videos of themselves on social media.

The hashtag #CIAKilledJFK trended on Twitter in the United States, promoting the conspiracy theory that the agency was involved in. This is a condensed version of the information.