Brian Williams of MSNBC accuses DeSantis and Abbott of COVID-19 ‘Denialism.’

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, MSNBC commentator Brian Williams accused Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis of “mismanagement and macabre denialism.”

On the most recent episode of The 11th Hour With Brian Williams, the TV host discussed immigration at the southern border and predicted that both Republican governors will utilize the issue to divert attention away from the pandemic.

“Governor Abbott, like Florida Governor DeSantis, would rather talk about something other than the mounting death tolls caused by incompetence and ghoulish denial during a pandemic,” Williams said.

“Both guys, both governors, are facing challenging reelection campaigns,” the host continued. Both men simply want to be admired by Donald Trump and his supporters.”

COVID-19 is still doing havoc in Texas and Florida, according to Williams. DeSantis has vowed to fine local governments in Florida if they try to enforce vaccine mandates, while Abbott has issued an executive order imposing penalties on Texas officials who implement mask requirements.

Democratic officials, including President Joe Biden, have slammed both GOP governors for their handling of the pandemic.

Biden tweeted on Thursday, “Republican governors in states like Texas and Florida are doing everything they can to undercut public health laws that keep people safe.” “They’re playing politics with their citizens’ lives, particularly the lives of children. I’m not going to give in,” he added.

On Friday, Williams also presented a clip from a new Lincoln Project video criticizing Abbott and noting that Texas “is now one of the leading states in COVID mortality,” with more than 3.8 million Texans infected and over 60,000 deaths.

“Imagine a cemetery stretching from Austin to San Antonio. Casket lumber totaling about 3.6 million feet. “Enough lumber to construct an 85-mile-long wall,” the ad says.

This Monday, the Lincoln Project produced another commercial criticizing DeSantis’ reaction to the outbreak, dubbing him the “worst governor in America.”

“Florida is in a state of emergency. Governor Ron DeSantis, where are you? The ad claims that he is “laughing it up in New Jersey soliciting money for himself.”

