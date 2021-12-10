Brian Williams leaves MSNBC with a stern warning about the country’s future.

Brian Williams, a longtime news anchor and MSNBC host, has departed the network after nearly three decades, signing off on his famous nightly political chat show The 11th Hour with a sobering warning about America’s future.

Williams, 62, first announced his decision to resign in November, saying that “after much thought,” he decided to leave when his contract expired. In a message to coworkers at the time, he said he had covered eight Olympic Games and seven presidential elections during his 28 years with NBC.

In a three-minute farewell statement on Thursday night, Williams thanked his friends, family, coworkers, and viewers, saying, “What a ride it’s been.”

“After 28 years with peacock branding on much of what I own, I’ve decided to jump into the big unknown without a net,” he stated.

He ended his final The 11th Hour program by declaring that the future of the United States is his “greatest worry.”

WATCH: After 28 years at NBC, Brian Williams gives an on-air farewell to his viewers. pic.twitter.com/mb8zSoUnkq https://t.co/VRRmGdoi80 pic.twitter.com/mb8zSoUnkq 10 December 2021 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) Williams informed his viewers, “The reality is, I’m not a liberal or a conservative; I’m an institutionalist.” “I believe in this place, and I yield to no one in my love of country,” he says, “but the darkness on the outskirts of town has spread to the main roads, highways, and neighborhoods; it’s now at the local bar and bowling alley, at the school board, and at the grocery store, and it must be acknowledged and answered for.” Williams went on to say that elected people “who swore an oath to our Constitution” have “chosen to join the mob and become someone they are not, while hoping we somehow forget who they were,” according to Williams. “They’ve decided to burn it all down while we’re inside—that should terrify you as much as it terrifies an aging volunteer firefighter,” he remarked.

The current situation of the country is “unrecognizable to those who came before us and battled to protect it—which is what you [viewers]must do now,” according to Williams.

