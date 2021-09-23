Brian Williams’ ‘Edible’ Zinger is the latest in a long line of anti-vaccine and anti-mask taunts.

Brian Williams garnered a lot of attention on social media on Wednesday for a particularly witty remark he made during an MSNBC segment. “Perhaps you recall your first edible,” Williams deadpanned after a montage of individuals shouting over mask restrictions on a Tuesday edition of his show The 11th Hour.

The incident was only the latest example of the newsman bringing humor into a contentious topic. Williams has delivered jokes and caustic perspectives on anti-vaccine and anti-mask protesters since the outbreak began, as well as debunking conspiracy theories with his tongue-in-cheek remarks.

“Perhaps you recall your first edible,” says the narrator.

— Brian Williams on @11thHour, finishing the show after our video. pic.twitter.com/1CKjGLGUyP

September 23, 2021 — The Recount (@therecount)

His “edible” statement, a reference to cannabis-infused food, came after a video of an anti-masker giving an impassioned speech at a public meeting. The video has gone viral on social media, and Williams is currently trending on Twitter.

During a broadcast on Senator Ron Johnson in February, Williams said “leftist provocateurs” masquerading as Trump supporters organized the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

Williams began the interview by referring to Wisconsin Republican RonAnon Johnson as “the rare conspiracy theorist who is a regular on Meet the Press,” saying he was “the rare conspiracy theorist who is a regular on Meet the Press.”

“We paid extra to have those translated from the original Russian,” Williams remarked after presenting video of Johnson making his assertions.

Last November, the host went after Geraldo Rivera as well as then-President Donald Trump when Rivera proposed naming the recently revealed COVID-19 vaccine after Trump.

pic.twitter.com/BrWKJubLUi

November 21, 2020 — Tim O’Brien (@TimOBrien)

Rivera claimed naming the vaccine after Trump would be “a good tribute to him” during an appearance on Fox & Friends.

“Have you received your Trump yet?” Rivera added, “I got my Trump, I’m OK.” “I wish we had the opportunity to honor him in that way.”

“Well, along comes Trump: The Vaccine,” Williams said, “what Trump Steaks did for the hungry, what Trump Water did for the thirsty in our nation, what Trump University did to pull up the uneducated in our country.” “I believe there are possibilities. This is a condensed version of the information.