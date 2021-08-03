Brian May of Queen donates the oldest Stonehenge family photo to an exhibition.

According to English Heritage, the oldest family photograph taken at Stonehenge has been discovered in the collection of Queen guitarist Brian May.

According to the preservation organization, the 3D stereoview image was captured by photographer Henry Brooks during the 1860s and portrays his family enjoying a day out at the historic site.

A new display at Stonehenge will feature the image.

It will be shown alongside a soundtrack of May playing Queen’s Who Wants To Live Forever on the piano at the neolithic Wiltshire monument.

May remarked, “Since I was a kid and got one in a cereal packet, I’ve been captivated by stereo cards!”

“This is a beautiful early example, and it’s even more intriguing because it’s one of the oldest Stonehenge family photographs.

“When paired to music, it feels even more evocative – almost like a silent film – and we thought it would be great fun to reproduce the image as a stereo view at Stonehenge and breathe fresh life into an ancient photo.”

May’s shot will be on display as part of the exhibition Your Stonehenge.

“We’re very excited to have Brian May associated with our show at Stonehenge,” said Susan Greaney, an English Heritage historian.

“The stones hold such a special place in our collective memory, as evidenced by the long tradition of family and group photographs shot at the stones, which are on display in the Your Stonehenge exhibition.

“These kinds of Victorian 3D photos have a great vividness and depth to them in and of themselves, and this one adds to that because we know who captured it.”

The show will be on display until August 31, 2022.