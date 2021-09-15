Brian Laundrie’s silence a month after his disappearance has enraged Gabby Petito’s family.

Gabby Petito’s family released a statement on Wednesday, calling her boyfriend Brian Laundrie’s refusal to cooperate with detectives about her abduction “reprehensible.”

Petito’s relatives chastised Laundrie for abandoning her “in the bush with grizzly bears and wolves while he sits in the security of his home,” according to the statement. “At his house!”

“How could you do this to Gabby, Brian?” You selfishly remain mute while Gabby is alone in the wilderness,” the family’s attorney, Richard Stafford, said in a statement. “Your silence, Brian, is disgusting! We implore you to please do the right thing and assist us in bringing Gabby home.”

Police in North Port, Florida, recognized Laundrie as a person of interest in the disappearance of Petito, 22, after the duo conducted a cross-country journey together.

The pair left on their trip from New York on July 22. Nichole Schmidt, Petito’s mother, says she last heard from her on August 25. Petito notified her mother at the time that she and Laundrie were on their way to Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park.

On September 1, Laundrie returned alone to the Florida home he shared with Petito, according to investigators. Petito’s white Ford van, in which they had been riding together, was also found at the Florida home.

On September 11, her relatives reported her missing.