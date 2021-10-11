Brian Laundrie’s search turns in a body that has nothing to do with the investigation.

Investigators hunting for Brian Laundrie uncovered a death that was unrelated to the manhunt.

The body is part of an ongoing investigation, but it has no connection to the Brian Laundrie case, according to the FBI.

‘Breaking Watauga County,’ according to the FBI.

“A corpse was discovered along the Blue Ridge Parkway on Saturday, and the investigation is still ongoing.” There is no evidence or reason to assume it is connected to the search for fugitive Brian Laundrie at this time.” — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/5RG3FpsMIV “Breaking Watauga County- just got this from the FBI-‘The body located along the Blue Ridge Parkway on Saturday is part of an ongoing investigation,” WSOC9 reporter Dave Faherty tweeted on October 11.

“At this moment, there is no evidence to link it to the search for fugitive Brian Laundrie, and there is no reason to believe it is.”

The unidentified body was discovered on Saturday afternoon near the Yadkin Valley Overlook off the Blue Ridge Parkway, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

At this time, the cause of death is unknown.

The NPS Investigative Services Branch and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation have been approached by the Washington Newsday for updates on this investigation.

Laundrie’s whereabouts are still unknown.

Laundrie, 23, vanished in September, only days before his former fiancée Gabby Petito’s death was discovered near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

During the summer, the two were driving cross-country before she vanished at the end of August.

At the beginning of September, Laundrie returned alone to his Florida house.

Petito’s body was discovered on September 19 after her family reported her missing on September 11.

Laundrie has been identified as a “person of interest” in Petito’s death by police.

The missing man has yet to be found after a three-week manhunt focused in a Florida wildlife preserve.

Searches at the Carlton Reserve are expected to continue, according to a North Port police spokesperson.

The natural vanishing stretches of the 24,500-acre marshes, according to an attorney for the missing man’s family, could aid in the manhunt.

“It appears the water in the preserve is retreating and certain,” Laundrie lawyer Steve Bertolino told NBC New York. This is a condensed version of the information.