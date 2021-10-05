Brian Laundrie’s Search Is Still Ongoing: The Sketch Artist Provides Clues To Help Locate Gabby Petito’s Fiancé

New images of Brian Laundrie have been issued by a well-known sketch artist, who believes they may help identify and find Gabby Petito’s fiancé.

The manhunt for the 23-year-old has been ongoing for three weeks, with no firm leads as to his whereabouts. On News Nation Presently’s “Banfield” episode Monday, Lois Gibson, probably the world’s best forensic artist, released six fresh sketches of what Laundrie might look like now. Gibson suggested that Laundrie was likely to have changed his look in order to avoid being apprehended.

Gibson, who owns the 2017 Guinness World Record for most forensic artist identifications, remarked on the show, “I’ve got my view, having worked homicides for 39 years.” “I believe this is what he would do.”

Gibson remarked, “He (Laundrie) has like very unusual facial hair.” “It stands out like a sore thumb. As a result, if I were him, I’d shave.”

She also mentioned that Laundrie has characteristic teeth that may be used to identify him. She believes he has had “too much sun” and has lost weight. A ball cap and sunglasses are two of the most common disguises used by criminals, according to Gibson.

The FBI and other law enforcement agents continued their hunt for Laundrie on Monday. Investigators are waiting to examine Laundrie about his fiancée’s death, which was discovered in a national park in Wyoming on Sept. 19, nearly three weeks after he went to his parents’ house in Florida alone on Sept. 1.

A hiker alerted authorities over the weekend that he believes he saw Laundrie near the Appalachian Trail.

Meanwhile, Laundrie’s sister Cassie has spoken out regarding her brother’s disappearance, claiming that she has no idea if her parents are connected to the case in any way. According to News Nation Now, Cassie stated to demonstrators outside her home in Florida on Monday night, “We are just as unhappy, frustrated, and heartbroken as everyone else.”

“I’m in the boat where my family ignores me and my family’s attorney throws me under the bus,” she added, criticizing the family’s attorney, Steven Bertolino.

When television personality Dr. Phil McGraw interviews her family, further details regarding the Petito case may emerge. The discussions, which will air this week on the daytime show “Dr. Phil,” will cover their sadness, preparations for her “legacy,” and where they believe Laundrie is hiding.