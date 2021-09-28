Brian Laundrie’s Search Is Still Ongoing: Dog When the Bounty Hunter arrives at the home of a Florida family, the mother calls the cops.

On Saturday, Duane Chapman, popularly known as the Dog the Bounty Hunter, visited Brian Laundrie’s parents in North Port, Florida, to discuss their son’s whereabouts.

On Chapman, Laundrie’s mother dialed 911.

In a call from Laundrie’s mother, a dispatcher “addressed a situation with the individual,” which is thought to be Chapman, according to an audio recording released Monday.

Chapman said on Sunday that he would offer to assist in the search for Laundrie, who has been missing since the death of her fiancee Gabby Petito.

On Monday, Chapman told Fox News, “It’s a pity they wouldn’t communicate with us.”

“Dog the Bounty Hunter” was an A&E reality show that followed Chapman as he tracked down fugitives from 2004 until 2012.

“The cops told us we could knock on the door, so we did. “I wanted to let the Laundries know that our goal is to locate Brian and bring him in alive,” Chapman explained.

Chapman has stated that he will track down Laundrie and that he is already following up on several leads. When police arrived at the Laundrie home, he allegedly left on his own.

Due to the extensive media coverage of Brian Laundrie and the death of Petito, who had garnered a following on social media, North Port police have had to answer to multiple calls from the Laundrie family.

There has been a lot of conjecture about Laundrie’s location and whether or not his parents have any clue about where he might have gone.

In a statement, the family’s attorney Steven Bertolino claimed, “Chris and Roberta Laundrie have no idea where Brian is.”

“They’re worried about Brian and are hoping the FBI can find him.

The public and certain members of the press have speculated that Brian’s parents supported him in fleeing the family home or avoiding arrest on a warrant issued after he had been absent for several days.”

