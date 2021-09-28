Brian Laundrie’s parents reported Dog the Bounty Hunter on their property to the police.

After the reality TV star came at their Florida home to assist in the search for their son, Brian Laundrie’s parents called North Port police to report that Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman was on their property.

Police confirmed to various news sources that on Saturday, Roberta Laundrie called 911 to report that Chapman was at their North Port house. The bounty hunter was seen knocking on the family’s door the same day.

Police did not order Chapman to leave, according to Public Information Officer Josh Taylor, and he departed of his own will. He went on to say that they treated it like any other report. The North Port Police Department did not respond to a request for comment from this website.

In a Fox News interview, Chapman expressed regret that the Laundrie family refused to talk with his crew. He went on to say that he believes in second chances and that he hopes the Laundrie family uses social media to “get the youngster captured alive.”

“The cops said we could knock on the door, so we did,” he explained. “I wanted to let the Laundries know that our goal is to find Brian and bring him in alive,” says the narrator.

On Twitter, a one-minute and 31-second audio clip about the incident was shared. “We just had the female from that 10-20 contact 911 in reference to the problem with the male,” the dispatcher is heard stating. They establish that the individual has already fled the scene a few seconds later.

Police have been called to the Laundrie residence several times, according to Taylor, for incidents involving the media, celebrity seekers, and protestors.

When people began contacting him to become involved in Laundrie’s abduction, the reality star announced on Facebook that he was already in Florida on his honeymoon with his wife, Francie Chapman. Chapman, a father of 13, lost a daughter in a car accident in 2006 when she was roughly the same age as Gabby Petito.

