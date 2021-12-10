Brian Laundrie’s Parents Have Filed A Petition To Gain Access To His Estate.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie, Brian’s parents, filed a petition in Sarasota County, Florida, on Wednesday to seek access to their son’s estate.

The decision was made because Laundrie, who died by suicide, did not have a will, according to the family’s attorney, Steven Bertolino.

When assets are less than $75,000, a petition for summary administration is required, according to Neama Rahmani, a former prosecutor who is not connected to the case.

“Brian’s assets and liabilities will make up the estate,” Rahmani told Fox News Digital.

“Gabby’s parents would bring a civil wrongful death action against Brian’s estate.”

Laundrie was a person of suspicion in his fiancée Gabby Petito’s disappearance and death. Petito’s bones were discovered in a national forest in Wyoming on Sept. 19, prompting authorities to report him missing. Petito’s death was declared a manual strangulation homicide.

Petito, 22, went missing on September 11 while on a cross-country road trip with his girlfriend.

On Oct. 20, after a nearly month-long search, Laundrie’s bones were discovered in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida.

Laundrie died after a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to reports.

The gun used was taken from his parents’ house, according to Bertolino, the Laundrie family’s attorney.

Bertolino and the Laundrie family have never told the FBI about a lost handgun from their home.

“On Sept. 17, while law enforcement was at the Laundrie home to complete the missing person report for Brian, we volunteered to surrender all guns in the home to avoid any future issues,” Bertolino said, adding, “while retrieving and taking inventory of the guns, it was discovered one pistol was missing.”

Brian’s parents may be leaving Florida, according to rumors, after putting their home on the market just weeks after their son committed suicide.

The property lies on a 10,000-square-foot plot of land and serves as the Laundrie family’s juicing headquarters.

According to WFLA, the family’s lawyer claims that the “for sale” sign was placed there as a joke.