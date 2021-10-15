Brian Laundrie’s Parents Have Dropped a Major Hint Petito Family Says He’s Still Alive.

Gabby Petito’s parents used an emotional interview with 60 Minutes in Australia to attack both Brian Laundrie and his family’s attitude to his disappearance.

Petito was last seen alive on August 25 while on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.

On September 19, she was discovered dead in Grand Teton National Park. In Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest, a homicide was later ruled.

Laundrie has been designated as a person of interest in the investigation by police, and the FBI has filed an arrest order for him, accusing him of illegally using Petito’s debit card after she died.

Petito’s family has also chastised Laundrie’s parents for what they see as a failure to assist completely with the investigation.

“They know most of the facts,” Nichole Schmidt, her mother, said. “I don’t know why they’re doing this to us.” At this point, I think we just need to know.” This is assumed to be a reference to allegations that the Laundrie family has offered insufficient information about the fugitive, fueling speculation that Brian Laundrie may have had help in his abduction.

“If they do know something and are concealing it because they don’t want to tell us, it’s cruel,” her father, Joe Petito, said.

“Their acts do not reveal that their son is missing,” his mother added. It basically suggests that they’re at ease, and they’re presumably aware of his whereabouts.” The parents are considerably harsher in their criticism of Brian Laundrie, whom Schmidt refers to as a “coward.” “This was horrible,” she said in the interview, which will air on October 17th. She was kidnapped by someone else.” Chris Laundrie was requested to join the hunt for his son, which is now in its third week, last Thursday.

“Chris was asked to point out any preferred routes or areas that Brian may have used in the preserve,” Laundrie attorney Steven Bertolino said in a statement.

“Although Chris and Roberta Laundrie supplied this information verbally three weeks ago, on-site help is now regarded to be preferable.”

The discovery of a deep schism between the families at the core of this case comes on the heels of increased criticism of how the search was done.

Dog the Bounty Hunter has been accused by Bertolino of just becoming involved in the hunt to fuel his ego.

Bertolino. This is a condensed version of the information.