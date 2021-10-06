Brian Laundrie’s parents change their story about the last time they saw him.

Brian Laundrie’s family attorney stated Tuesday that his parents now believe their son was last seen on September 13, a day earlier than they had told detectives.

Attorney Steven Bertolino said in a statement to NewsNation that the family’s position on when they last saw Laundrie, who was reported missing three weeks ago, had changed. Laundrie’s parents previously stated that they last saw him on September 14, when he went for a hike at the Carlton Reserve in Florida.

Bertolino told the news site, “The Laundries were basing the date Brian left on their remembrance of specific occurrences.” “Following additional conversation with the FBI and confirmation that the Mustang was at the Laundrie residence on Wednesday, September 15, we now believe Brian left the preserve on Monday, September 13.”

Laundrie, 23, has been identified as a person of interest in the case of his fiancée Gabby Petito’s abduction and murder. After returning home on a cross-country road trip without Petito at the beginning of the month, his family reported him missing in Florida on September 17. Petito’s body was discovered in Wyoming on September 19, and her death was considered a homicide by investigators.

Cassie Laundrie, the 23-year-sister, old’s stepped out this week about her brother’s whereabouts in the days leading up to his disappearance, prompting Laundrie’s parents to modify the date. Cassie Laundrie stated on Monday that during his vacation with Petito, her brother travelled from Salt Lake City to Tampa, Florida on August 17 and returned on August 23.

Cassie Laundrie stated she saw her brother on September 1 when he returned home without Petito for the second time, as well as on a camping trip her family made a few days later. Cassie Laundrie claimed at the time that no one in her family had mentioned Petito and that she had noticed nothing peculiar about her brother.

Cassie told Good Morning America this week, “There was no feeling of great goodbye.” “In retrospect, I’m disappointed that I didn’t notice anything.”

Bertolino verified to This website on Tuesday that Laundrie returned to the United States in August. Cassie Laundrie, according to the attorney, has not been seen or spoken to. This is a condensed version of the information.