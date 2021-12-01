Brian Laundrie’s Parents Are Selling Their Florida Home Weeks After His Suicide; It Could Cost $340,000

Brian Laundrie’s parents may be leaving Florida after putting their home on the market only weeks after their son committed suicide.

The “for sale” sign has been placed in the front yard of Chris and Roberta Laundrie’s home in North Port, Florida. The mansion, which sits on a 10,000-square-foot site, serves as the Laundrie family’s juicing headquarters.

According to the New York Post, the house has yet to be placed for sale on famous real estate websites, but it is expected to sell for between $210,000 and $340,000.

After Chris and Roberta’s son Brian became the sole person of interest in the murder of his fiancée Gabby Petito, whose body was discovered near the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on Sept. 19, the North Port home was subjected to intense scrutiny by authorities, the media, and the general public.

In early September, Brian had come home alone in his fiancee’s camper van. After going for a trip in the neighboring Carlton Reserve, he was reported missing weeks later.

In October, Brian’s skeletal bones were discovered in the reserve. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, it was learned last week. The gun Brian used was taken from his parents’ house, according to Steve Bertolino, the Laundrie family’s attorney.

Bertolino and the Laundrie family have never told the FBI about a lost handgun from their home.

“On Sept. 17, while law enforcement was at the Laundrie home to complete the missing person report for Brian, we volunteered to surrender all guns in the home to avoid any future issues,” Bertolino said, adding, “while retrieving and taking inventory of the guns, it was discovered one pistol was missing.”

It’s unknown whether the FBI located a firearm near the place where Brian’s remains were discovered. The FBI also refused to say whether Brian was armed when he went missing or if the notepad found near his death yielded any information.

Brian’s parents have not been charged yet. Their family counsel has also refuted claims that the two were involved in the cover-up of their son’s death on numerous occasions.