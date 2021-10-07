Brian Laundrie’s Neighbors Allegedly Rent Out Yards To Media For $3,500 in the Gabby Petito Case

As the emphasis of the media remains on the Gabby Petito homicide case, Brian Laundrie’s neighbors are allegedly profiting by charging reporters up to $3,500 per week for access to their yards.

The media was recently prevented from parking in front of Laundrie’s residence by the police. According to TMZ, Laundrie’s neighbors are assisting the media by providing tents to protect them from the elements, as well as internet connection, chairs, water, and, of course, restrooms.

Reporters have set up cameras in a number of yards and driveways on the Laundries’ block to monitor the family’s movements.

Petito’s bones were discovered in a national forest in Wyoming on Sept. 19, nearly three weeks after Laundrie returned to his parents’ house in Florida alone on Sept. 1. The case drew widespread attention.

The search for Petito’s fiancé is now in its third week, and no substantial information concerning his location has been found.

On Sept. 22, a federal arrest warrant was obtained for Laundrie, although he has yet to be charged in Petito’s death. He is, however, the only person designated as a person of interest in the investigation.

A hiker alerted authorities over the weekend that he believes he saw Laundrie near the Appalachian Trail. The 23-year-old, however, has yet to be found.

Petito’s parents, on the other hand, stated in an interview that they believe Laundrie is still alive.

Gabby’s mother and father, Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, as well as her practically lifelong stepparents, Tara Petito and Jim Schmidt, sat down with Dr. Phil McGraw for an interview that aired Tuesday on his show. They opened up about the heartbreaking moment they learned of the 22-year-death. old’s

Cassie, Laundrie’s sister, recently spoke out about her brother’s disappearance, saying she has no idea if her parents are connected to the case in any way. Cassie stated, “We are just as furious, frustrated, and heartbroken as everyone else.”

The Laundrie family attorney said on Tuesday that his parents now believe he was last seen on September 13, a day earlier than they had previously stated to detectives.

According to their lawyer, Steven Bertolino, “the Laundries were basing the date Brian left on their recollection of particular occurrences.” “Following more conversation with the FBI and confirmation of the Mustang’s presence in the Laundrie residence on Wednesday, September 15, we now believe Brian left for the preserve on Monday, September 13.” “Brian flew home to Tampa from SLC on August 17 and returned to SLC on August 23 to rejoin Gabby,” Bertolino said in a Washington Newsday Brief News article.