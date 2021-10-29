Brian Laundrie’s Mustang: What Happened? Investigators are looking for more clues in the case of a mysterious death.

While investigating Brian Laundrie’s disappearance following the death of his fiancee Gabby Petito, police revealed they mistook his mother for him.

“They’re made similarly, and no case is perfect,” said Josh Taylor, a spokesperson for the North Port Police Department.

On Sept. 13, authorities thought they observed Laundrie driving away in his Ford Mustang, but the Mustang returned two days later. When Laundrie was reported missing on Sept. 17, authorities assumed he had returned home, which explains their uncertainty.

When police first spotted the Mustang go away, they believe his mother Roberta was driving it while wearing a baseball cap.

Taylor stated, “We assumed it was him.” “However, she was wearing a baseball cap, and their physiques are remarkably similar.” “So, who’s the one that does that?” Taylor remarked. “For example, if you believe your son has been absent since Tuesday, you’ll bring his car back to the house — so it didn’t make sense for anyone to do that if he wasn’t there.” So we assumed the person leaving with a baseball cap was Brian.” On Sept. 14, police issued a citation for a Mustang spotted at the Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre Florida campsite. According to family attorney Steven Bertolino, the police should have kept an eye on the Mustang in the park to see if it was Roberta and Laundrie’s father Chris collecting the car, proving that they were not hiding their son from the cops.

The silver Mustang was a current model and was a convertible.

On Sept. 20, North Port Police pulled it away from the family’s home.

On 9/19/21, the Laundrie Mustang was involved in an accident, according to reports. The automobile was seized by the FBI on September 20, 21.

Is there any way things can be any weirder? @BrianEntin @TVAshleigh @john walsh @FBITampa @NorthPortPolice @newsmax #BrianLaundrie #GabbyPetito #DomesticViolence pic.twitter.com/PpXAL4ssUw Brian Laundrie’s death was judged inconclusive by an autopsy. His skeleton has been delivered to an anthropologist for analysis.

On Tuesday, we got a number of enquiries regarding a false report that Brian Laundrie’s DNA did not match. The Medical Examiner’s statement on the subject is below. pic.twitter.com/tXAe63IdlC “Apart from causing some uncertainty, it is unlikely to have had any effect. There’s a significant chance Brian was already dead when you found him “he stated

Taylor told NBC News that “he still needed to be discovered.”