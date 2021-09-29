Brian Laundrie’s Movements in the Gabby Petito Case: A Complete Timeline

As the search for Brian Laundrie, who was named as a person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, continues, additional information regarding the 23-year-reported old’s movements has emerged.

Laundrie went camping with his parents near the family’s Florida home in Fort De Soto Park, according to the most recent news. Steven Bertolino, the family’s attorney, verified on Tuesday that the trio tented together from September 6 to 8. Those dates are a few days before Petito’s family reported her missing on September 11 after she and Laundrie went on a cross-country van vacation.

Petito was finally discovered dead in Wyoming, but investigators have yet to link her death to Laundrie. They’re still looking for him, and the new information adds to a timeline of Laundrie’s most recent known locations.

On August 12, police in Moab, Utah, responded to reports of a couple engaging in disorderly conduct. According to a police report, they interviewed Petito and Laundrie, who were described as having “involved in some form of altercation.” Neither of them has been charged with a crime.

According to a federal indictment, Laundrie is accused of using a debit card and PIN number for accounts that did not belong to him between August 30 and September 1. At least some of the fraudulent debit card transactions were allegedly carried out “in the District of Wyoming and elsewhere.”

According to police, Laundie returned to his family’s house in North Port, Florida, on September 1. Petito, with whom he had been on a cross-country van journey, was no longer with him. Petito’s van was found at the Laundrie home and was recovered.

According to county officials and the family’s attorney, Laundrie and his parents, Chris and Roberta, camped at the Fort De Soto Campground from September 6 to 8. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has claimed that it is not investigating the campground at this time and that it is “unaware of any verifiable Brian sightings.”

Weekend of September 10th: Karyn Aberts, a neighbor of the Laundries, stated she last saw Brian at the family home on September 10th weekend. Gabby Petito went missing on September 11th, according to her relatives.

Laundrie’s is on September 14th. This is a condensed version of the information.