Brian Laundrie’s Lawyer Slams TV Host Who Claimed Parents Helped Son Hide in New Gabby Petito Update

Brian Laundrie’s family attorney attacked “America’s Most Wanted” creator John Walsh for stating Gabby Petito’s ex-fiance might be getting help from his family to hide just as police activity restarted at the Carlton Reserve entrance in search of Brian Laundrie.

Walsh also stated in the “Gabby Petito: ID Special Report” that the 23-year-old took advantage of the border commotion to enter into Mexico in the opposite way. Walsh thought that he might be hiding out in the Bahamas or along the Appalachian Trail.

According to Yahoo News, Walsh stated, “I firmly feel that his family is assisting him in being on the run.”

According to WFLA, Steve Bertolino retaliated against Walsh and reality television celebrity Duane Chapman, commonly known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, in retaliation to the claims.

“Dusty antiques like Dog and John Walsh require awful situations like these to wipe the cobwebs off their reputations and feed their publicity-hungry egos,” Bertolino allegedly stated.

Meanwhile, Walsh issued a statement through a spokeswoman, stating that he had no comment on the lawyer’s attack. However, Dog the Bounty Hunter, who has been looking for Laundrie for three weeks, has responded.

“It’s ironic that Mr. Bertolino would condemn those attempting to locate Brian Laundrie,” he said, unless he doesn’t want him found.

Despite a four-week search, Laundrie’s whereabouts have remained unclear. On Thursday, the search was stepped up with the arrival at the Carlton Reserve of two K9 human remains detection units (HRD) and a K9 trainer from the force, as well as the North Port Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, and FBI.

Petito’s body was discovered on Sept. 19 in a Wyoming national park, at least three weeks after the coroner thought she had been killed. Strangulation was determined to be the cause of her death by the coroner on Tuesday. Between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, a warrant was issued for Laundrie for fraudulently using Petito’s credit card to make a purchase or withdraw $1,000. According to authorities, Laundrie arrived at his parents’ house alone on September 1, but no one in his family reported Petito missing.