Brian Laundrie’s Lawyer Says His Parents Thought He Was ‘Out Of Sorts’ Before He Disappeared.

While the investigation into the murders of Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito continues, the parents of the former have stated that they have no idea why their son left their home.

Brian had run into the woods, looking distraught, according to his family lawyer, Steve Bertolino. Brian’s parents, Chris and Roberta, are allegedly unaware of what was going on in their son’s thoughts, and they believe he was “out of sorts,” according to Bertolino. His remarks come as a number of hypotheses about the case have surfaced on the Internet, with many blaming the Laundrie family of withholding critical information concerning the killings.

Brian’s parents, according to Bertolino, are unaware of the contents of the journal, which was discovered near his body in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

According to the attorney, this was a horrible end for both families, and his clients don’t have any additional information that could aid law enforcement in solving the unsolved riddles.

Brian’s skeletal remains and personal things, including a notebook, were discovered in the Carlton Reserve in Florida last week by the FBI and the North Port Police Department.

According to the FBI, a review of dental records proved Brian’s identification. However, if the examination of Brian’s skeletal remains remains inconclusive, a forensic expert believes authorities will never know when and how he died.

Brian’s remains have been transferred to an anthropologist, according to Dr. Kathy Reichs, a forensic anthropologist whose works inspired the TV series “Bones.” According to Reichs, authorities are likely looking for signs of stabbing, slicing, or shooting wounds. An autopsy report has yet to reveal Brian’s cause of death.

In his fiancée’s homicide investigation, the 23-year-old was the sole person designated as a person of interest. Brian and Petito had been on a cross-country journey together before the latter came home alone on September 1. Petito’s family had not reported him missing.

The death of the 22-year-old YouTuber was discovered on Sept. 19 in a Wyoming national park, at least three weeks after the coroner thought she was killed. On Oct. 12, the coroner found that strangling was the cause of her death.