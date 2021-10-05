Brian Laundrie’s Latest News: Dog The Bounty Hunter Sends Evidence To The FBI For DNA Analysis.

Dog the Bounty Hunter has handed over material to FBI agents that he hopes can be tested for DNA in order to prove a tip regarding Brian Laundrie’s latest encounter in a Florida park.

According to the New York Post, Duane “Dog” Chapman, who went to celebrity after apprehending Andrew Luster in Mexico in 2003, has been working to validate a tip regarding a recent Laundrie sighting near the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina on Saturday morning.

According to Dog’s publicist, the evidence given over to investigators included things found on an island near Fort De Soto Park, where Laundrie’s mother Roberta had checked into “Site 001-Waterfront” between Sept. 6 and Sept. 8, according to public records.

Hiker Dennis Davis called 911 on Saturday morning, claiming to have seen Laundrie driving a white pickup vehicle just after midnight on Waterville Road in Tennessee, and Dog sent the evidence to the FBI.

“He was yelling at the top of his lungs. Davis told the 911 operator, “He said his girlfriend loved him and he had to get out to California to see her, and he was asking me how to get to California.”

Between Saturday and Sunday, the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office received ten more reports of sightings, but none were as specific as Davis’ tale.

“We have received a number of calls regarding the sighting of Brian Laundrie over the past several days, each one being thoroughly investigated and areas of concern searched, but all to no avail,” Christina Esmay, a public information officer for the Haywood, North Carolina, Sheriff’s Office, told Fox News.

“All calls for service relating to the worldwide search for Mr. Laundrie under our authority will continue to be responded to and fully investigated.”

Laundrie, 23, is wanted on suspicion of bank fraud after his fiancée, Gabby Petito, went missing. He allegedly used a Capital One Bank card to make unlawful withdrawals totaling more than $1,000.

Petito’s body was discovered on Sept. 19 in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, about three weeks after Laundrie returned to his parents’ house in Florida alone on Sept. 1.

Laundrie was last seen leaving his home on September 14, according to authorities. Three days later, his parents reported him missing.