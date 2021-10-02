Brian Laundrie’s Last Contact With Gabby Petito Is In Question As The Search Continues

Despite claims that she hasn’t seen Brian Laundrie since he returned to Florida alone, his sister went camping with her family.

Cassie Laundrie said in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Sept. 17 that she last spoke to her now-fugitive brother on Sept. 1, when he returned to his parents’ home in North Port without Gabby Petito, who was later found dead. Brian is wanted for bank card fraud and has been labeled a person of interest in Petito’s killing, but he has yet to be charged in connection with the murder of his 22-year-old fiancée.

Cassie saw her brother twice following his return, according to Steven Bertolino, the Laundrie family’s attorney, including on the family’s camping vacation to Fort De Soto in Pinellas County, Florida.

“Cassie saw her brother Brian on September 1 when he stopped by her house again on September 6 at Fort De Soto Park,” Bertolino told WFLA.

The lawyer went on to say that authorities were aware that Cassie had seen her brother and that what was said in the interview was misinterpreted.

“These dates are well known by law enforcement agencies,” Bertolino stated. “Any preceding Cassie correspondence that does not reflect these dates is just a difference in relating an answer to a query that Cassie misinterpreted or that the inquirer posed poorly.”

Brian’s mother, Roberta Laundrie, made reservations for two individuals to stay at Fort De Soto Park Campground between September 1 and 3, but canceled them on August 31, according to papers acquired by Fox News.

Roberta booked a new reservation on Sept. 3 for three persons to camp between Sept. 6 and 8. According to other documents obtained by the publication, the Laundrie family checked in on September 6 and checked out on September 8.

According to WFLA, their lawyer verified that the family camped from September 6 to 7, and that “they all exited the park.”

Cassie also stated during her interview with “Good Morning America” that she is no longer able to communicate with Brian.

“I wish I could speak with him,” she expressed her wish. “I’ve done everything I can to help. I wish I had more information with which to provide more. This is everything I have…that I delivered to the cops.”

Cassie was the first and thus far only family member to speak publicly about Petito since she vanished in late August. Brief News from Washington Newsday.